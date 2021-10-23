Biden’s popularity plummets among independent voters, poll shows

President Joe Biden’s popularity has plummeted among independent voters, a new poll has shown.

The most recent Gallup poll, published on Friday, showed President Biden currently has a 34 per cent approval rating among Independents, almost halving his approval rating among the same group a month after he took office.

In February 2021, Mr Biden’s approval rating with independent voters was 61 per cent, which has been steadily declining during the first year of his presidency – falling nine points since August, 21 points since June, and a total of 27 points since February.

More follows...