The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has retrieved nine boxes of documents from president Joe Biden’s attorney’s office in Boston, the organisation disclosed, according to US media reports.

The information was revealed in a letter to Republican senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley, according to a report by Fox News. However, the contents of the boxes are yet to be reviewed.

The Archives had not previously publicly disclosed the number of boxes taken from Boston.

In a letter responding to the Republican senators, acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall said the federal agency learned about the transportation of records to Boston on 3 November 2022, when they contacted President Biden’s personal counsel to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC.

“When NARA contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on 3 November 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, they informed NARA that Mr Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr Moore’s law firm in Boston,” the letter states, according to Fox News.

Since November, the Archives has not checked the boxes for classified materials, according to the letter.

“NARA staff retrieved nine boxes from Mr Moore’s Boston office,” Ms Wall repotedly wrote.

Earlier reports from Fox said FBI agents searched the Penn Biden Center offices in November after Mr Biden’s attorneys discovered documents with classified markings.

The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement is a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, with which Mr Biden was associated for two years between 2017-2019.

Additionally, classified documents were found in Mr Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, house next to his garage. Six items with classification markings were seized after the Department of Justice searched the home.