Bernie Sanders predicts Biden ‘landslide’ win in 2024

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said President Joe Biden will cruise to re-election if he spends the next year and a half challenging corporate power and “delivering” for everyday Americans of modest means.

Mr Sanders, an Independent who ran for president as a Democrat in the last two presidential elections, told CNN State of the Union anchor Dana Bash that Mr Biden needs to be “stronger on working-class issues” than his future Republican opponent.

Democrats, he said, have “got to make it clear that we believe in a government that represents all, not just the few, take on the greed of the insurance companies, the drug companies, Wall Street, all the big money interests, and start delivering for working-class people”.

“You do that, I think Biden is going to win in a landslide,” he added.

Mr Sanders also acknowledged that he and the president have “strong differences of opinion” but he stressed that voters will judge Mr Biden on his record in next year’s election.

“When you put it all together, what you have to look at is, what does the candidate stand for? Which side are they on? Are they on the side of the billionaire class, or are they on the side of working people?” he asked.

He later said that for voters, “the choice is pretty clear and that choice is Biden”.