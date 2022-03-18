A group of 70 House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to shield LGBT+ Ukrainians from abuse at the hands of Russia’s invading troops.

In a letter to Mr Biden and Mr Blinken, the House members asked the president and secretary of state to “protect the rights and safety of Ukrainians who may be particularly vulnerable”, noting that “marginalised groups” have “ historically faced violence and persecution under Russian rule and occupation”.

Among the lawmakers who signed the letter are Representative Mondaire Jones, the first openly gay Black House member; Florida Representative Ted Deutch; Rep Jamie Raskin of Maryland; House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler; and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal of Washington.

“The recently adopted US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership confirms the United States’ and Ukraine’s shared dedication to advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as “fighting racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and discrimination, including against Roma and members of the LGBTQI+ communities,” they said.

“Now that Russia has launched an unjust war against Ukraine, it is critical to uphold these principles and work with our partners to protect the rights and safety of marginalized Ukrainians. Among the most vulnerable are historically persecuted religious minorities and LGBTQI+ people.”

The letter goes on to state that the members “have received reports that highlight the extreme risks LGBTQI+ Ukrainians face at the hands of Russian forces”, and noted the Trump administration’s muted response to reports of atrocities against LGBT+ people committed by authorities in Chechnya.

LGBT+ activists march in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev during Kyiv Pride1 on September 19, 2021. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

“We cannot repeat the previous administration’s mistakes. Russia’s military presence in Ukraine endangers the lives of LGBTQI+ Ukrainians and reverses the progress that country has made toward equality,” the members said.

The members urged Mr Blinken and Mr Biden to “ensure close and continued dialogue with organizations that serve Ukrainian members of marginalized groups, including religious minorities and LGBTQI+ people,” and “fund and support shelters to serve vulnerable populations that face particular risk at the hands of Russian forces”.

They also suggested Mr Blinken should make sure US embassies are “equipped to provide immediate assistance” to refugees fleeing Ukraine,” as well as provide “assistance” for transgender Ukrainians, as such individuals might be hindered in crossing checkpoints at borders and other boundaries by identity documents that do not correspond to their outward appearance.

“Russian forces have demonstrated a lack of respect for international law and human rights during military operations in recent years,” they said. “As Russia continues its unjust attack on Ukraine, we urge you to do all you can to protect Ukrainians who are especially at-risk in this conflict”.