Biden once again flubs by calling Kamala Harris ‘president’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden found himself under attack from the right over claims of mental fragility this week after he once again mistakenly referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the president.

The moment occurred on Thursday as the two leaders addressed reporters from the White House about new policies the Biden administration is pursuing at the US-Mexico border, where Ms Harris finds herself criticised by Republicans for not visiting in person as she heads up the White House’s efforts to address surging numbers of migrants.

“President Harris led this effort,” Mr Biden says in a clip that was widely shared by right-leaning accounts, including one affiliated with the Republican National Committee.

“[She] led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they [migrants] are leaving,” Mr Biden continued, not catching his mistake.

The momentary slipup was used by far-right media outlets and commentators including the Gateway Pundit as proof that Mr Biden, 80, has “dementia”.

Donald Trump’s former White House physician, now a congressman, joined in on the mockery.

“Biden STRUGGLED today in his press conference. He stumbled over words. He called Kamala, “President Harris.” It was a DISASTER. He doesn’t know where he’s at or what he’s saying. He has NO IDEA what’s going on!!” wrote Ronny Jackson on Twitter.

“President Biden appears to be struggling in his press conference on his immigration reforms,” added law professor Jonathan Turley.

Ms Harris’s supporters, meanwhile, took the moment in stride and enjoyed the brief moment during which “President Harris” was trending on Twitter.

Jokes aside, the issue of Mr Biden’s mental acuity will almost certainly be a major point of conversation ahead of 2024 if the president goes through with his stated plans to run for reelection. He was already the oldest American to ever assume the office of president when he did so in 2021 at the age of 76.

Mr Biden previously referred to Ms Harris as a “great president” in October, when he wished her a happy birthday at a White House event.

And in March, he accidentally called her the first lady, a position occupied by his wife.