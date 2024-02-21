Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden has reportedly told his campaign aides to hone in on former President Donald Trump’s more extreme comments and statements, to highlight the differences between the two 2024 frontrunners.

Sources told CNN that Biden wanted Trump’s “crazy s***” highlighted in an effort to show he is unfit to regain the White House, following months of Trump trying to disparage Biden in a similar way.

The president’s reelection campaign aides have reportedly become increasingly concerned that voters view the Trump years through rose-tinted glasses, CNN said, and that they need to be reminded of the reality of the situation.

“The president knows the stakes this November could not be higher for the American people,” Ammar Moussa, the Biden campaign’s director of rapid response, said in a statement to the outlet.

“Donald Trump is the polar opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since he took office, and the campaign’s top priority over the next nine months will be laying out that stark choice for voters.”

At the weekend, Trump told supporters in Michigan that they needed to go out and vote in the state’s primary, but then said the important date to do so was 27 November, rather than 27 February. The Republican favourite also told the rally that for much of his life, he hadn’t known of the word “indictment”, despite now facing multiple court cases.

In recent weeks, Trump has also appeared to make threats to NATO members who do not pay their way, while also reaffirming his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday, President Biden posted to X saying that the progress made in the past three years “can all be wiped out” in November, adding that Democrats must maintain the White House and the Senate, as well as regain the House of Representatives.