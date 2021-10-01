President Joe Biden will meet with House Democrats on Friday afternoon as the caucus remains divided about his proposed infrastructure plan.

Mr Biden heads to his old stomping grounds on Capitol Hill, where he served as a Senator from 1973 to 2009 before his election as vice president, after Democrats failed to vote a bipartisan infrastructure package that already passed the Senate in August on Thursday night.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had initially scheduled for the vote to happen Thursday evening after telling moderates in her caucus the vote would happen this week.

But after progressives in the House and Sen Bernie Sanders announced their opposition to the bill if it did not include a larger social welfare bill Democrats want to pass through the Senate through a process called reconciliation with only 51 votes and sidestep a Republican filibuster.

White House officials met late on Thursday evening with Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, both conservative Democrats who have raised objections about the cost of the reconciliation legislation. Both chafed at Democrats’ proposed $3.5 trillion price tag and Mr Manchin has proposed the package be around $1.5 trillion.