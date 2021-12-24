Joe Biden and First Lady visit DC children’s hospital on Christmas Eve

‘You’re bringing us some joy, pal,’ President Biden told a boy at Children’s National Hospital

Bevan Hurley
Friday 24 December 2021 21:53
Comments
<p>President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado from the White House on Christmas Eve. </p>

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado from the White House on Christmas Eve.

(AP)

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC on Christmas Eve with first lady Jill Biden.

The visit is an annual tradition for first ladies, but the trip marked the first time a sitting president has joined, the White House said.

Mr Biden showed the children pictures of their new dog Commander, a four-month-old German Shepherd, on his phone.

“His name is Commander!” Mrs Biden told the kids. “And this morning he was eating my slippers!”

Recommended

The Bidens also spoke with a group of children as they drew on lanterns they were making as part of a winter craft project.

They spoke to one boy who said the hospital “helped him when he was down.”

“Well we hope we’re bringing you some joy today,” Mrs Biden responded.

The president added, “You’re bringing us some joy, pal.”

Biden

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Bidens sat in front of the hospital’s Christmas tree, where Jill Biden read Olaf’s Night Before Christmas to the kids, which was broadcast to hundreds of children confined to rooms at the hospital.

The Walt Disney Co. provided copies of the book for each patient so they can follow along with the first lady, the White House said. Each book includes a White House bookmark designed by her office.

The first lady also upheld another longstanding White House tradition as she answered calls to the the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa tracking service.

They took three largely pleasant phone calls from kids and parents, though one father capped off an otherwise polite conversation with the president by wishing him a happy holidays and adding, “Let’s go Brandon!” before hanging up.

Recommended

The phrase has become widely used by conservatives as a stand-in for a more vulgar epithet against the Mr Biden.

Biden didn’t seem to catch the caller’s intent, however — he responded, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree” as the call came to an end.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in