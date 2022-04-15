Biden and Clinton pollsters warn about president’s ‘spectacularly low’ numbers

Multiple Democratic pollsters are sounding the alarm about President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and how Democrats are entering dangerous political territory ahead of the midterm elections.

Former Hillary Clinton pollster Mark Penn told Fox News that Mr Biden’s numbers were “spectacularly low” approval numbers, which makes Mr Biden’s re-election “a virtual impossibility.”

“The administration has got to pivot or this is going to be a tornado of a midterms if these numbers continue to hold up,” he said. “And frankly, they’ve had month after month here to do something to turn around on inflation, on immigration, on Ukraine, on crime.”

Similarly, John Anzalone, who ran polling for Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign and is now polling for Nevada’s Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, told Politico about the dire political terrain.

“It’s the worst political environment that I’ve lived through in 30 years of being a political consultant,” he said in the Playbook. “There’s a big difference between losing 7 and 10 seats in the House and getting your ass kicked and losing 35, 40.”

Nevada also has one of the marquee Senate races where Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is running for re-election. But Mr Anzalone said that he thinks Democrats can keep the Senate.

“No one’s going to sit there as a Democratic consultant and try to bulls*** you that this is anything but a really sour environment for Democrats. So we better look at the strategic ways that we can compete, right?”

Mr Biden’s approval rating continues to be low. A Quinnipiac University poll from earlier this week showed that only 33 per cent of American adults approve of his job performance.