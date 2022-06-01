‘It’s about time’:Biden welcomes first woman to lead one of the five US armed services

Admiral Linda Fagan is the first woman to lead one of the five US armed services

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Wednesday 01 June 2022 20:05
Comments
<p>President Joe Biden shakes hands with Adm. Linda Fagan after speaking during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Washington. Adm. Karl L. Schultz is being relieved by Adm. Linda Fagan as the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)</p>

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Adm. Linda Fagan after speaking during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Washington. Adm. Karl L. Schultz is being relieved by Adm. Linda Fagan as the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP)

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was “about time” and a “big deal” that one of the US armed services had a woman in charge as he attended a change-of-command ceremony to mark the start of Admiral Linda Fagan’s watch as Commandant of the US Coast Guard.

Adm Fagan was confirmed as the 27th commandant to lead the service — which traces its’ history to the Revenue Cutter Service founded by Alexander Hamilton — on May 11, just one month after Mr Biden officially nominated her to the post.

On Wednesday, she officially assumed her place as the coast guard’s highest-ranking officer with Mr Biden in attendance.

“The secretary of defence, when he sent me the name I said: 'What in the hell took you so long?’” Mr Biden said before offering Adm Fagan his congratulations.

The president also praised Adm Fagan for her “decades of service” beginning with her commissioning as an ensign in 1985, and said the veteran officer “has demonstrated an exceptional skill, integrity, and commitment to our country” and “upholds the highest traditions of the United States Coast Guard”.

Recommended

“There’s no one more qualified to lead the proud women and men of the Coast Guard, and she will also be the first woman to serve as Commandant of the Coast Guard -- the first woman to lead any branch of the United States Armed Forces,” he said. “With her trailblazing career, Admiral Fagan shows that young people -- young people entering service that we mean it when we say there are no doors -- no doors closed to women”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in