Joe Biden shrugs off question on ‘mental fitness’ from conservative reporter

President Joe Biden shrugged off a right-wing television reporter’s question about a recent poll showing that many Americans are questioning whether he is mentally sharp enough to be president.

Speaking at his second White House press conference since taking office on Wednesday, Mr Biden was asked by Newsmax White House reporter James Rosen about a recent poll conducted by Politico which found 48 per cent of respondents disagreeing with the statement: “Joe Biden is mentally fit”.

In response, Mr Biden quipped that he would let the press corps “make the judgement of whether they’re correct”.

Pressed further on why “such large segments of the American electorate” would “harbour such concerns” about his fitness, Mr Biden replied: “I have no idea”.

Mr Rosen, a former Fox News reporter, joined Newsmax earlier this year. He replaced Emerald Robinson, who lost her job after posting a series of bizarre tweets alleging that Covid-19 vaccines contained a satanic bioluminescent ingredient.