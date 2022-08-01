Biden to speak on ‘successful counterterrorism operation’ after US drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
Multiple reports indicate that the operation killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Egyptian-born surgeon turned terrorist leader who has led al-Qaeda since US soldiers killed Osama bin Laden
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Monday evening to announce the successful completion of a US counter-terrorism operation against the current leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Multiple reports indicate that a US drone strike has killed al-Zawahiri, the Egyptian-born surgeon turned terrorist leader who played a key role in planning of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Ayman al-Zawahiri had also been the leader of al-Qaeda since US soldiers killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.
Mr Biden is set to deliver remarks on the “successful” operation at 7.30 pm ET on Monday, according to an update to his schedule released by the White House press office. As the president is still isolating due to a “rebound” positive Covid-19 test following his treatment with the antiviral medication Paxlovid, he will speak from the Truman Balcony off the Blue Room of the White House.
While Pentagon sources would not confirm that the weekend operation had taken out al-Zawahiri when contacted by The Independent, a White House official said it had been "against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan”.
“The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” the official added.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available...
