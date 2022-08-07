Jump to content
Biden tests negative for Covid for second time, gets cleared for public engagement

The president tested negative for the first time on Saturday

Jenna Amatulli
Sunday 07 August 2022 15:21
Comments
White House doctor says Biden's Covid symptoms 'have improved’

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid for the second consecutive day and is slated to return to his public duties, according to the White House physician.

“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memo on Saturday.

On Saturday, Mr Biden tested negative for the first time since he was put back into isolation last week after testing positive for a rebound case of Covid. He was initially diagnosed with coronavirus in July.

Dr O’Connor said on Saturday that “in an abundance of caution,” Biden would continue his “strict isolation measures” ahead of a second negative test.

After the second negative test, Mr Biden was seen boarding Marine One outside the White House. He and First Lady Jill Biden were en route to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach.

“I’m feeling great,” Mr Biden told reporters ahead of his flight.

