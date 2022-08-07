Biden tests negative for Covid for second time, gets cleared for public engagement

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid for the second consecutive day and is slated to return to his public duties, according to the White House physician.

“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memo on Saturday.

On Saturday, Mr Biden tested negative for the first time since he was put back into isolation last week after testing positive for a rebound case of Covid. He was initially diagnosed with coronavirus in July.

Dr O’Connor said on Saturday that “in an abundance of caution,” Biden would continue his “strict isolation measures” ahead of a second negative test.

After the second negative test, Mr Biden was seen boarding Marine One outside the White House. He and First Lady Jill Biden were en route to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach.

“I’m feeling great,” Mr Biden told reporters ahead of his flight.