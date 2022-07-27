Biden tests negative for Covid-19, will end isolation period and address nation

President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 and will end the isolation period he began following a positive test six days ago, the White House has said.

The White House Press Office also said Mr Biden would address the nation in remarks delivered from the White House Rose Garden at 11.30 am eastern time.

In a memorandum to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor said Mr Biden has twice tested negative when screened for the coronavirus. He took one test on Tuesday night and another Wednesday morning.

“Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” Dr O’Connor said.

The physician noted that Mr Biden had finished a course of the Paxlovid antiviral treatment three days ago and stopped taking the acetaminophen he’d been taking for fever and discomfort at the same time.

“His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved,” he said. Dr O’Connor added that the cadence of Mr Biden’s regular Covid-19 tests would increase because of the possibility of rebound infection that has been observed in “a small percentage” of patients who have taken Paxlovid.

The more frequent testing is meant “both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” he added.