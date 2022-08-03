Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email

President Biden will continue to isolate in the White House residence after he once again tested positive for Covid-19 following a course of treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid, the White House has said.

In a memorandum released by the White House press office, Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor said Mr Biden “continues to feel well” despite testing positive for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus for the fifth consecutive day.

Dr O’Connor said he examined Mr Biden after a “light workout” and revealed that Mr Biden is “ still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday”.

“He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear,” said the former Army physician, who has treated Mr Biden since he was vice-president during the Obama administration.

Dr O’Connor added that Mr Biden will the “continue his strict isolation measures” and will “continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence”.