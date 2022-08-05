Biden still testing Covid positive but ‘continues to feel very well’
Mr Biden is schedule to resume participating in public events next week
President Joe Biden will continue working from the White House residence after again testing positive for Covid-19 test on Friday, the White House has said.
In a memorandum released by the White House press office, Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor said Mr Biden “continues to feel well” despite continuing to exhibit rebound positivity after the Paxlovid treatment he underwent after initially testing positive for the coronavirus last month.
“His cough has almost completely resolved. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear,” said Dr O’Connor, who added that Mr Biden would continue the “strict isolation measures” implemented after he first tested positive for Covid-19.
The White House has not laid out the exact circumstances under which Mr Biden would end his isolation absent a negative test, but he is tentatively scheduled to resume public events next week, starting with a visit to Kentucky to visit families affected by recent flooding. He will also sign the Honoring Our PACT Act, which expands benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances, in a Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday.
