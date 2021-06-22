US will miss Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal, White House to announce

The Biden administration will announce soon that the US will not meet the president’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adult Americans by 4 July, a White House official said on Tuesday.

An unnamed official, speaking with The Washington Post, told the newspaper that the administration is shifting to a more realistic goal of ensuring that 70 percent of adult Americans ages 27 and over are vaccinated by the end of the 4 July holiday weekend, when many Americans will be celebrating Independence Day with family around the country.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

In May, President Joe Biden announced that he believed the US could meet its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by July 4, and at the time the US was administering vaccines at a rate that put the country on pace to meet the target easily.

"I'd like to get it to 100 per cent, but I think realistically we can get to that place between now and July 4th," Mr Biden said at the time.

“If we succeed in this effort,” he added, “then Americans will have taken a serious step toward a return to normal.”

The US rate of vaccinations has slipped considerably in recent weeks, however, as more than a dozen states and Washington, D.C. have met the target while nearly three dozen have not.

About 46 percent of Americans have fully completed their vaccination regimens, including roughly 8 in 10 seniors. The US hit 150 million fully-vaccinated persons on Tuesday, according to the Biden administration.

“When we took office, we didn’t waste a second getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track. Just five months later, we’ve administered over 300 million shots and unemployment is at its lowest level since the pandemic started,” Mr Biden wrote in a tweet on Monday, adding: “America is coming back.”