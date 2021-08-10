Biden administration praises ‘courageous women’ who accused Cuomo of harassment

After New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced his plans to resign amid accusations of sexual harassment, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki praised the bravery of the women who spoke out.

“Our view is that this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, shared their stories, and an investigation overseen by the attorney general that of course concluded today in an outcome that the president called for just last week,” Ms Psaki told reporters.

Ms Psaki added that President Biden had not been given a “heads-up” before the resignation announcement, and had not spoken to Mr Cuomo.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow