Biden confronted by female reporter after saying Cuomo ‘did a hell of a job’

Joe Biden and CNN's Kaitlan Collins clashed during a press conference after the president praised Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo as an elected official.

During the press conference, CBS News' Ed O'Keefe asked Mr Biden to give a review of the governor's decade and a half as New York's head of state.

"In terms of his personal behaviour or what he's done as a governor?" Mr Biden asked.

"As a governor," Mr O'Keefe said.

Mr Biden praised Mr Cuomo, pointing to accomplishments in the areas of voting an infrastructure as evidence that he has “done a hell of a job”.

“That's why it's so sad,” Mr Biden said.

Shortly after, Mr Biden called on Ms Collins, who pushed him on his assessment.

“Can you really say that he's done a 'hell of a job' if he's accused of sexually harassing women?” she asked.

Mr Biden tried to diffuse the situation by offering a compartmentalised view of the former governor.

“You asked two different questions. Should he remain as governor is one question. And women should be believed when they make accusations that are able to, on the face of them, make sense, and investigated,” he said, stumbling over his words.

Mr Biden then misstated Mr O'Keefe's question.

“The question is, did he do a good job on infrastructure? That was the question. He did,” Mr Biden replied.

Ms Collins corrected him and explained that the question was actually “how did he do as governor”.

Mr Biden insisted that was not the question, and opened up the floor to be corrected. Mr O'Keefe called out and confirmed that he had asked how Mr Cuomo did as a governor in a general sense, “out of his personal behaviour”.

Ms Collins pushed back on the idea that Mr Cuomo's allegedly reprehensible behaviour can be divorced from his overall efficacy as governor. Mr Biden cut her off.

“I was asked a specific question,” he said. “I'm trying to answer specifically.”

Mr Cuomo was the subject of a state investigation into his conduct, particularly toward women who work for him. A report published by the New York Attorney General's office documented several instances in which Mr Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing women.

After the report was published, Mr Biden called on Mr Cuomo to resign.

Mr Cuomo eventually relented and announced his resignation. By leaving office he will avoid a near certain impeachment and conviction in the state's legislature.

The governor's resignation is effective 14 days after his announcement. Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, will take over. She will become the state's first female governor.