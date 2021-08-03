Biden will speak directly to media on Cuomo sexual assault report

President Joe Biden will address the report released by New York’s attorney general, Tish James, regarding the sexual harassment her office says New York Gov Andrew Cuomo committed against nearly a dozen women including both current and former employees.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily press briefing that Mr Biden will make remarks about the report’s findings later Tuesday afternoon, at a scheduled national address previously announced on Monday as focused on the Covid-19 outbreak. She largely declined to comment otherwise on the report.

"I don't know how anyone could have watched this morning and not have found the allegations abhorrent", said Ms Psaki.

Mr Cuomo vowed not to resign on Tuesday after the report was released, and claimed that the truth was far different than the conduct described by the report. His office originally requested the report after allegations of misconduct initially emerged earlier this year.

He will likely face an impeachment effort led by progressive Democratic lawmakers in the state.

