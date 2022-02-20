President Joe Biden canceled his plans to travel to Wilmington, Delaware where he was to spend the President’s Day holiday overnight on Sunday as tensions with Moscow appeared to be at their highest level so far.

The announcement of the change of the president’s plans came just about an hour and a half after the travel plans were first made public in an advisory given to White House pool reporters.

Mr Biden also spoke with French President Emanuel Macron, who had just spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin CNN reported. The president also held a meeting with his National Security Council regarding Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border.

More follows...