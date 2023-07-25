Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden’s German shepherd Commander reportedly bit seven people in a four-month span, making him the second White House dog to exhibit aggressive behavior after former first dog Major was removed from the White House due to similar conduct.

The report of Commander’s aggressiveness comes from internal Secret Service communications obtained by the New York Post.

On 3 November 2022, the White House physician’s office referred a bitten Secret Service officer to a local hospital for treatment after the dog bit down on the officer’s arm and thigh, according to emails obtained by Judicial Watch.

On top of this, weeks later, Commander tore the skin of another Secret Service officer’s hand and arm, according to the Post. One month later, Commander bit the back of a security technician at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware residence.

Commander’s behavior resembles Major’s, a rescue adopted by the Bidens in 2018, who was rehomed in 2021 after a number of incidents in which the dog bit Secret Service agents.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.