Psaki accused of lying about Biden dog Major’s biting attacks

Joe Biden’s White House press secretary has been accused of lying about the president’s dog Major’s biting attacks.

Jen Psaki was pressed on the issue by a New York Post reporter at her daily briefing, and was accused of failing to provide “honest information” amid the Afghanistan crisis.

The right-wing newspaper’s reporter even asked Ms Psaki, “if we can’t get information about minor stories, why should we have faith in the administration’s account for larger issues like Afghanistan?”

Conservative legal group Judicial Watch has released Secret Service emails in which officials stated that agents were bitten by the First Dog “causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin” every day for eight days between 1 March and 8 March.

The White House said at the end of March that the three-year-old German shepherd had been involved in a pair of “nipping” incidents.

“Obviously that’s not the world’s most important story, but it is significant because we expect honest information even for minor stories,” the reporter added.

“So can you explain to us why there was a kind of misleading account presented to us?

Judicial Watch obtained the emails after filing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security.

Ms Psaki side-stepped the transparency issue, but did address Major’s status at the White House.

“I know you do keep the dog in the briefing room, so thank you for that,” she replied.

“As we’ve stated previously, Major has had some challenges adjusting to life in the White House.

“He has been receiving additional training, as well as spending some time in Delaware where the environment is more familiar to him and he is more comfortable.

“I don’t have any additional specifics, but I think that speaks to where Major is located to be fully transparent in your ongoing interest in the dog.”