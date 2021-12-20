Barking news: Biden welcomes new puppy ‘Commander’ to White House

‘Commander’ is the newest addition to Mr Biden’s senior staff

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Monday 20 December 2021 22:32
Comments
<p>Commander, shown in this official White House photo, is President Biden’s newest adviser</p>

Commander, shown in this official White House photo, is President Biden’s newest adviser

(The White House / US government photo)

President Joe Biden has responded to recent setbacks to his domestic programme by adding a new senior adviser to shepherd his domestic agenda through Congress.

His name is Commander, and sources say he is a very good boy.

Mr Biden announced the major personnel move in tweet welcoming Commander to the White House on Monday.

Recommended

Commander, a German Shepherd puppy, is the third of his breed to serve in a senior advisory role to Mr Biden since he assumed the presidency on 20 January.

He will fill the staff vacancy created by the death of Champ Biden, Mr Biden’s previous senior adviser for Canine-American affairs.

Champ, a veteran of the Obama administration, passed away at age 13 this past summer, after many years of service to his country in the roles of senior adviser and best friend to Mr Biden.

President Biden confers with his late senior Canine-American adviser, Champ, in the Oval Office

(Adam Schultz / The White House)

In a 19 June statement announcing his passing, Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden called him “ our constant, cherished companion”.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” she said.

Mr Biden has also enjoyed the counsel of another German Shepherd, Major Biden, who was brought on as a special assistant to Champ in late 2018 as the then-former Vice President was contemplating entering the 2020 presidential race.

While Major was considered a valuable asset to the campaign and appeared as a surrogate in several campaign advertisements, his transition from the campaign trail to the White House has been, at times, “ruff”.

President Biden confers with Champ (left) and Major (center) outside the White House

(Adam Schultz / The White House)

In March, he was reportedly reassigned to guard duties at Mr Biden’s Delaware home after clashing with members of Mr Biden’s protective detail.

Recommended

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from The Independent regarding Major’s current duties and whereabouts, but sources say he remains a very good boy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in