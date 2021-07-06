Biden goes door-to-door to boost shots as Delta variant sweeps US

President Joe Biden is launching a new educational effort to encourage Americans to get their coronavirus shots as rates of vaccinations have fallen around the US and a new variant of Covid-19 threatens to cause new outbreaks.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the White House was embarking on a door-to-door effort to provide Americans with information about the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines currently available, as well as the danger presented by the Delta variant.

Ms Psaki said on Tuesday that the campaign would include “targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need about both how safe and accessible the vaccine is”.

The move comes as the administration is facing a wildly disproportionate rollout of the vaccine across America, largely attributed in recent weeks to hesitancy in among some communities towards being vaccinated.

Some states are seeing as many as seven in 10 eligible adults receiving their first dose, while that number is as low as 34 percent in states like Mississippi.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for more information about the scope and specific efforts of the door-to-door educational campaign.

Ms Psaki reiterated during Tuesday’s press conference that the White House was doing more to make vaccines more accessible through primary care providers and other avenues, while adding that more national restrictions would likely not be necessary due to some states reaching high levels of vaccinated residents.