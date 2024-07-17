Support truly

Joe Biden said in a recent interview that he would consider dropping out of the 2024 election if he was diagnosed with a "medical condition" by a doctor.

The slight degrading of Biden's determination to stay in the 2024 race comes just as Congressman Adam Schiff joined 20 other House Democrats to call for the president to step away from the race, saying it was "time for him to pass the torch."

A recent report by Puck detailed a Zoom call the president held with moderate Democratic lawmakers. The call was described by one participant, speaking anonymously to the outlet, as “worse than the debate.” The source claimed that Biden frequently lost his train of thought during the call.

During an interview taped for BET, Biden was asked what would have to happen for him to consider dropping out of the race.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Mr Biden said in an excerpt released on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas. Biden said in an interview released on July 17 that he would step away from the presidential race if a doctor diagnosed him with a serious medical condition ( Getty Images )

Despite calls from some Democratic lawmakers to step aside, Biden has been resolute to stay in the race and face Donald Trump in November.

On Friday, Biden told rallygoers in Michigan that he had no intentions of dropping out.

“I am running, and we’re going to win,” he said.

He cited his status as being “the only Democrat or Republican who has beaten Donald Trump, ever.”

Biden continued, telling the crowd that the press, pundits, and donors did not select him to become the president, but the people did, and he would continue to run because of that fact.

“You decided, no one else, and I’m not going anywhere,” he said.