Former President Donald Trump appears to praise President Joe Biden in the lastest ad seeking to boost the Democrats’ chances at the 2022 midterms elections.

The video, created and shared by the Meidas Touch PAC, uses 2004 footage of Mr Trump talking about how the economy flourishes with Democrats in charge.

“It just seems that the economy does better under the Democrats than with the Republicans,” the former commander-in-chief is heard saying over again.

As the audio repeats itself, a line graph in the background tracks the cumulative jobs growth in each presidential term since George H W Bush, with data provided by the Department of Labor.

Each time a Democrat, including Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, is serving a term in the White House a graphic of their face is shown on the video, alongside data showing more jobs than when they assumed office. When Republicans serve their terms, the total always ends lower than when they arrived in the Oval Office.

Writing then appears on-screen, reading, “He got one thing right,” before the video concludes with footage of Mr Biden wearing his signature Ray Ban Aviator sunglasses with #BetterWithBiden overlayed.

According to Forbes, the filmed quote comes from a 2004 interview with Wolf Blitzer, long time host of The Situation Room. Prior to running for the Republican nomination in 2015, Mr Trump was believed to be more associated with the Democrats.

A statement on their website says the pro-Biden political action committee was established in April 2020 by three brothers. The PAC’s priorities are “protecting American democracy, defeating Trumpism, and holding Republicans accountable,” the statement reads.The Independent contacted Meidas Touch for more detail.

The Democrats maintaining control of both the Senate and the House next year is important for Mr Biden, and his programme of legislation. Landmark bills have been passed, concerning infrastructure and pandemic relief, however these have required considerable bipartisan negotiations.

Currently, the Democrats’ hold on both chambers is slim, particularly in the Senate.

In light of Texas’ new restrictive laws on abortion, some Democrats are hoping to use opposition to abortion laws as means to get people to the ballot box and to drum up support next autumn.

“We won’t go back – and we’ll be fighting from now until Election Day to make sure that the House Republicans who are coming for reproductive rights lose their seats in 2022,” Rep Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Committee, said in a statement on 1 September, according to The Hill.