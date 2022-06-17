President Joe Biden celebrated the US Food and Drug Administration’s authorisation of Covid-19 vaccines for children younger than five as a huge relief for parents.

The FDA announced on Friday that vaccines for young children were now officially authorised.

“Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age. As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement. “Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data.”

Mr Biden hailed the decision as a victory for parents and families, who have long waited for vaccines for young children.

“Today is a day of huge relief for parents and families across America”, he said. “We are the first country to protect our youngest children with COVID-19 vaccines, offering safe and highly effective mRNA doses to children as young as six months old.”

The president said that his administration had secured vaccine doses and would begin shipping them for young children.

“As doses are delivered, parents will be able to start scheduling vaccinations for their youngest kids as early as next week, with appointments ramping up over the coming days and weeks”, he said.