President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said Monday that cybersecurity and examining the role of cryptocurrency in cyberattacks must be a “priority” for NATO and countries in the Group of 7 (G7) ahead of the two organizations’ summits in Europe next month.

Jake Sullivan told reporters at at White House news briefing that responding to ransomware attacks, “particularly as they relate to critical infrastructure,” have “got to be a priority” for the US and its allies going forward.

His comments come after a spree of ransomware cyberattacks targeting US-based entities including the Colonial Pipeline Company, the latter of which resulted in gas shortages along the Eastern Seaboard last month. Experts have linked the attacks to criminal groups believed to be operating out of Russia.

