Biden says US will begin humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza

The United States will soon begin airdropping humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s war against Hamas.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Friday that US forces would join the Jordanian Air Force’s existing mission that has been conducting airdrops of food, medicine and other supplies in recent days.

Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni in the Oval Office, Mr Biden referenced the tragic deaths of numerous Palestinians who were gathered near an aid convoy on Thursday, calling the loss of life “heartbreaking”.

“Innocent people got caught in a terrible war unable to feed their families and you saw the response when they tried to get aid,” he said. “We need to do more, and the United States will do more”.

“In the coming days, we are going to join with our friends from Jordan and others to provide airdrops of supplies,” he continued. The president mistakenly said the airdrops would go into Ukraine before correcting himself.

He also said the US is working to “open up other avenues” for aid, “including the possibility of a marine corridor delivering large amounts of humanitarian assistance”.

“Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere nearly enough now — it’s nowhere nearly enough. Innocent lives are on the line and children’s lives are on the line,” he said.

The president also said the US would work to push Israeli authorities to allow more aid deliveries by land, including “more trucks and more routes” into Gaza, by “pulling out every stop we can to get more assistance”.

The decision to send aid into Gaza by air follows a months-long effort by the US to convince its ally Israel to allow much-needed humanitarian supplies in on the ground. Despite those efforts, the United Nations said that 80 per cent of aid deliveries destined for northern Gaza were blocked by the Israeli army in January .

The UN warned this week that some 576,000 people, or one quarter of Gaza’s population, are “one step away from famine.” It has also accused Israel of “ systematically ” blocking aid deliveries into Gaza and of opening fire on convoys that do make it through.

The US plan to airdrop aid has drawn criticism from humanitarian groups for being insufficient to prevent a looming famine.

Jeremy Konyndyk, who led USAID’s Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance during the Obama administration and oversaw humanitarian air drops to Nepal, the Philippines and Iraq, described the potential US plan to drop aid by air as a “major policy failure” on the part of the Biden administration.

“When the US government has to use tactics that it otherwise used to circumvent the Soviets and Berlin and circumvent Isis in Syria and Iraq, that should prompt some really hard questions about the state of US policy,” he told The Independent.

Mr Konyndyk, who is now president of Refugees International, said that airdrops are “the most expensive and least effective way to get aid to a population. We almost never did it because it is such an in extremis tool.”

Mr Biden added that efforts are still ongoing to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas which would include the return of hostages and a six-week pause in fighting to allow a “surge of aid” to the entire territory.