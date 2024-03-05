Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned of the potential cost if Israel and Hamas do not agree to a ceasefire before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and said it was up to to the militant group to accept a six-week ceasefire deal that is on the table.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One after spending the weekend with advisers at Camp David, Mr Biden was asked how close the warring parties are to a ceasefire deal.

The president replied: “It’s in the hands of Hamas right now” and explained that the Israeli government has been “cooperating” on reaching an agreement during talks in Cairo.

“There’s been a rational offer. We will know in a couple of days what’s gonna happen. We need a ceasefire,” he said.

Pressed further on whether a deal is possible before Ramadan starts on 11 March, Mr Biden reiterated his prior statement, telling reporters: “There’s got to be a ceasefire”.

“If we get to circumstance that it continues to Ramadan … it’s gonna be very dangerous. So, we are trying very, very hard to get a ceasefire,” he said, adding later that he is working hard to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Asked about his current relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Biden smiled and replied that it is “like it always has been”.

The current round of negotiations is expected to end on Tuesday, but a spokesperson for Hamas told Reuters that the group’s representatives would remain in the Egyptian capital for further negotiations.

The six-week ceasefire proposal would include Israel releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Hamas releasing a defined set of the more than 100 hostages the group has held captive since the 7 October 2023 terror attacks that touched off the five-month-old war.

A senior Israeli official “every effort” is being made to reach an accord but the talks are “currently waiting on Hamas” to accept or reject the agreement that is on the table.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have died since the fighting began in the wake of the 7 October attacks, and the Israeli military campaign has brought on what experts describe as a humanitarian crisis and famine in Gaza.

Over the weekend, the American and Jordanian air forces jointly conducted airdrops of aid meant to alleviate food shortages caused in part by Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza.

Both Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have repeatedly called on the Likud-led Israeli government to allow more food and humanitarian aid into the territory over land routes.