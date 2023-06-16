Jump to content

Biden causes confusion after signing off speech ‘God Save the Queen’

President used the phrase as he finished talking at National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 17 June 2023 00:42
Comments

Biden says ‘God save the Queen’ as he wraps up his gun safety speech

Joe Biden caused confusion as he ended a speech to gun safety advocates by saying “God save the Queen, man.”

The president used the phrase as he finished his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Mr Biden told the crowd that a storm was heading into the area and that he would be unable to shake hands with all the attendees. But he promised to take photos with each section of the audience.

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with people in the audience after speaking at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., Friday, June 16, 2023.

(AP)

“I will stand in front of each section – no, I really mean it - if you can see the camera they can see you. It is the least consequential part of this whole meeting for you, I promise,” he said.

It was then that he signed off with his line about the Queen, who died at Balmoral last September at the age of 96 and was replaced by King Charles III.

The 80-year-old president’s critics were quick to jump on the phrase and “God Save the Queen” was soon trending on Twitter.

But other Twitter users pointed out that Mr Biden has used the phrase before to end his speeches.

The White House press office clarified Mr Biden’s remarks in an email, saying: “He couldn’t do the full ropeline due to weather, and was commenting to someone in the crowd.”

