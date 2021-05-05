Biden lays into GOP opposition and Trump tax cuts as he says Republicans in midst of ‘mini-revolution’

Joe Biden has attacked the GOP’s steadfast opposition to his tax plans and the party’s blind support of Trump’s tax cuts as the US president said that Republicans are in the midst of a “mini-revolution.”

The president made his comments amid GOP efforts to oust congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership position within the party. Mr Biden stated that he has never seen a similar fight within the Democratic party.

“The Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point,” said Mr Biden.

House Republicans are trying to sack Ms Cheney from her leadership job after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and has continued to hit out at the one-term president’s role in the US Capitol riot.

“It seems like the Republican party is trying to identify what it stands for, and they are in the midsts of a significant sort-of mini-revolution that is going on in the Republican party,” he added.

“I have been a Democrat for a long time and we have gone through periods where we have had internal fights and disagreements, but I don’t remember any like this.

“We badly need a Republican party. We need a two-party system. It’s not healthy to have a one-party system.”

Mr Biden spoke from the White House to highlight the benefits of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.

“Everything I’m proposing that be done to generate economic growth, employment and put us in a position where we can out compete any other country in the world, research and development and moving ahead, I pay for,” added Mr Biden.

“I love that we talk about how this is going to cost so much money and I’m not paying for it.

“My Republican friends had no problem voting to pass a tax proposal that expires in 2025, that cost two trillion dollars and none of it paid for, increased the deficit by two trillion dollars, gave the overwhelming percentage of those tax breaks to people who didn’t need it, the top one-tenth of one per cent, they didn’t need it.”