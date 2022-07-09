Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden asks Americans affected by gun violence to text him so he can use their stories in speech

‘If it’s okay with you, I may share your story’

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 09 July 2022 21:54
Comments
<p>President Joe Biden wants Americans to share their experiences of gun violence with him</p>

President Joe Biden wants Americans to share their experiences of gun violence with him

(Twitter/Potus)

President Joe Biden has asked Americans to share their experiences of gun violence with him for an upcoming speech to mark the passing of new gun control legislation.

“On Monday I’m hosting a celebration of the passage of the Safer Communities Act,” the President said on his official Twitter account.

“I’m working on my remarks this afternoon. I want to hear from you.”

Mr Biden said he wanted Americans to text him “and share how gun violence has impacted your community”.

“If it’s okay with you, I may share your story.”

Recommended

Last month, Mr Biden signed into law the first major piece of federal gun reform legislation in three decades.

The bipartisan bill included a provision to expand federal background checks so that firearms retailers will be obliged to examine the state and local juvenile and mental health records of prospective customers aged 18 to 20.

It also partially closes a so-called “boyfriend” loophole that adds “serious” dating partners who are convicted of domestic abuse to a list of offenders who would not be able to access firearms, and adds their names to the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System.

Recommended

After years of deadlock, lawmakers were finally compelled to enact gun control measures after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

The 21-year-old gunman who admitted shooting dead seven and wounding dozens more at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park was able to legally purchase several guns after police were called to his family home when he threatened to “kill everyone” in his family.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in