The Biden administration offered a “temporary safe haven” for Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States, according to a statement from the White House.

President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on Thursday that defer removing certain Hong Kong residents in the country for 18 months, according to a statement from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“This decision to offer safety and protection to these individuals was made based on the ongoing assault on democracy, and rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the People's Republic of China,” Mr Mayorkas said in a statement.

Mr Mayorkas added that residents whose removal was deferred can also apply for employment authorization in the United States through US Citizenship and Naturalization Services.

“Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing the space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.