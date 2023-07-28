Jump to content

Biden acknowledges Hunter’s daughter Navy in public for first time

Republicans have criticised president for not speaking publicly about child

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Saturday 29 July 2023 00:32
Joe Biden clashes with reporter after question about Hunter

President Biden publicly acknowledged his son Hunter’s daughter, Navy, for the first time on Friday, following attacks from Republicans who criticised the president for not speaking out.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the president told People.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," the statement added. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

As recently as April, the president refered to himself as only having six grandkids, even though the four-year-old Navy brings the total to seven.

In June, Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts of Arkansas settled a long-running legal dispute over the child which began in 2019.

Mr Biden initially denied paternity, but a DNA test confirmed he was Navy’s father, and he later agreed to pay $20,000-per-month child support, a sum he at one point tried to reduce.

The terms of the settlement are unknown, though Ms Roberts has dropped her demand to change the girl’s last name to Biden, CNN reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

