President Joe Biden will unveil an executive order aimed at curbing illegal border crossings allowing him to shut down the US asylum process if and when illegal crossings pass a certain daily threshold.

The White House is set to announce the order at an event on Tuesday. The Associated Press reported on Monday, citing five sources with knowledge of the president’s plans, that the order would give Biden the ability to halt new asylum claims if more than 2,500 illegal crossings occur in one day.

Two of those sources separately confirmed that the authority would automatically be rescinded when illegal crossings dropped to 1,500 per day or lower.

Biden’s order is centered around a provision that was central to a compromise framework hammered out by Republican and Democratic negotiators in the Senate earlier this year. That legislative push died after former President Donald Trump pushed Republicans to oppose efforts to address illegal immigration during the presidential election.

Members of the former president’s party have openly fretted that the GOP’s presumed nominee is handing Democrats a political victory with the move.

“I’m extremely disappointed in the very strange maneuvering by many on the right to torpedo a potential border reform bill. That’s what we all ran on doing,” border-state Republican Dan Crenshaw said in February. “If we have a bill that, on net, significantly decreases illegal immigration, and we sabotage that, that is inconsistent with what we told our voters we would do.”

“It would be a pretty unacceptable dereliction of your duty.”

The ex-president has ramped up aggressive, sometimes dehumanising rhetoric about both immigrants and his political opponents as the election season has progressed. At a rally in New Hampshire in December, the former president told his supporters that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country”. Separately, at a rally in Dayton, Ohio in March, he told supporterts that Democrats were “not people” in some cases.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...