President Joe Biden announced after a meeting with Republicans that the two parties will come together on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant achievement that could mark the president’s first legislative victory that does not involve use of the Senate’s reconciliation measure.

The president declared that five Republican senators who met Thursday in the White House had given “their word” that they would support the package, though it wasn’t immediately certain that it would have the support of five other Republicans needed to pass the 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster.

Flanked by a group of senators including Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, Jon Tester, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the president announced the deal at a brief press conference from the White House.

“They’ve give me their word,” Mr Biden said. “Where I come from that’s good enough for me.”

“We’ll see what happens on the budget reconciliation process,” he continued, referring to the second bill Democrats plan to pass dealing with child care and other social services under the White House’s infrastructure umbrella. “They’re going to move on a dual track.”

Mr Biden is due to make further remarks at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The president’s vow to move both bills at the same time comes just hours after Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned at a press conference Thursday morning that the House would not move forward with a bipartisan compromise package passed by the Senate unless the reconciliation bill was approved by the upper chamber as well.

“Let me be really clear on this: We will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill. If there is no bipartisan bill, we will just go when the Senate passes the reconciliation bill,” she said.

“There ain’t gonna be no bipartisan bill unless we are gonna have a reconciliation bill,” the Speaker added.

Thursday’s announcement by the White House is the first indication that significant movement is occurring on the president’s second legislative priority, following the White House’s success with passing a Covid-19 relief package through reconciliation earlier this year.

The image of Mr Biden flanked by Republicans and some of the Senate’s moderate Democrats will also likely serve as ammunition for the president’s messaging efforts, which during the 2020 campaign touted his ability to bring back bipartisanship to a fiercely-divided Washington.

Such prospects had seemed dim following the GOP’s refusal to support the American Rescue Plan, the president’s Covid-19 relief package, earlier this year as well as halting efforts to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the US Capitol.

News reports indicated Wednesday that the framework tentatively agreed upon by the bipartisan group of senators and the White House was valued around $559 billion, far short of the $2 trillion framework for physical infrastructure the White House called for earlier this year.