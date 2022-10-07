Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Biden slams ‘socialist Republicans’ for hypocrisy after they asked for money they voted against

‘I didn't know there were that many socialist Republican’

Andrew Feinberg
Friday 07 October 2022 19:17
Comments
<p>President Joe Biden tours the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)</p>

President Joe Biden tours the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP)

President Joe Biden on Friday hit out at Republican members of Congress for repeatedly requesting federal funds for projects in their districts when they’d voted against the very bills which had made the funds available to them.

Speaking at a Volvo powertrain plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, Mr Biden called out several GOP members by name while pointing out the hypocrisy of requesting funds from legislation they’d tried to stop.

Citing a CNN report highlighting Republicans who slammed the programs they tried to take advantage of as “socialist,” Mr Biden noted how one member — Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona — had thrice written to the White House in search of funds for projects.

“He's written three separate letters to the administration asking for projects in his district. He says it enhances the quality of life, it’d ease congestion, boosts the economy? He voted against it, said it's all socialism,” Mr Biden said.

The president recalled another Republican member, Rep Andy Barr of Kentucky, calling his administration’s infrastructure legislation “the biggest socialist agenda”.

Recommended

“Three different projects he wants, citing the importance of safety and growth in his district. Socialism? I didn't know there were that many socialist Republicans,” he said.

“Folks ... you can’t make it up —I gotta say I was surprised to see so many socialist Republicans in Congress,” Mr Biden continued, adding later that a GOP victory in the November midterms would lead to the repeal of his landmark infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act he signed over the summer.

“Folks, here's the bottom line. If Republicans take control of the Congress, these historic victories ... for the American people are going to be taken away, he said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in