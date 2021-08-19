ABC accused of misleading edit in Biden interview on Afghanistan

ABC News have been accused of misleadingly editing the response President Joe Biden gave to a question about whether or not the Taliban have changed.

In an interview with the channel’s George Stephanopoulos, Mr Biden was asked about the Taliban’s future strategy for governing Afghanistan.

Mr Stephanopoulos asked: “What happens now in Afghanistan? Do you believe the Taliban have changed?”

“No.” responded the President. “I think– let me put it this way. I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do.”

However, in a post on Twitter, the news channel published an edited version of the exchange, marking it as an “exclusive.”

The edited version removed both “No” and “I’m not sure they do” from Mr Biden’s answer, which observers said removed important context as to the meaning of the response.

Let's try this again. "No. I think they're going ....." Kinda important context, that "no," no? — Austidog (@Austidog) August 19, 2021

More follows...