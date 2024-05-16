Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The White House on Thursday informed Republican members of Congress that it would assert executive privilege over an audio recording of the president’s interview with Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

In a letter to lawmakers, White House counsel Edward Siskel admonished the GOP for turning the investigations against the president into a circus accused them of seeking to “undermine the very independence and impartiality of the Department of Justice”.

Mr Siskel went on to note that the White House had not asserted privilege over the release of Hur’s report to Congress, nor had it blocked Hur from sitting for a marathon hearing with lawmakers in the Judiciary and Oversight committees. Thursday’s letter was addressed to the chairs of those committees, Jim Jordan and James Comer.

The president was found to have mishandled classified materials found stored at his home and at a DC-based office, but in a final report Hur wrote that he did not recommend criminally charging Biden in part due to the perceived difficulty of convincing a jury that he intentionally violated the law — in other words, the strength of the government’s case against him. It was a blow to Republicans, who have sought any and all avenues to embarrass the incumbent president as their own candidate for the White House faces a historic 88 felony charges including two criminal prosecutions related to his attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power in 2020.

More follows...