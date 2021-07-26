President Joe Biden announced that all US combat troops will leave Iraq by the end of the year.

Mr Biden made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

“Our role in Iraq will be dealing with — it's just to be available, to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS as it arrives,” Mr Biden said. “But we are not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission."

The president has also made exiting Afghanistan, the United States’ other drawn-out war, a top priority.