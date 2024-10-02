Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Biden says he doesn’t back Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as tension in Middle East grow

Israel has vowed to retaliate against Tehran for ballistic missile attacks that were largely repelled on Tuesday

Andrew Feinberg
Wednesday 02 October 2024 19:00
President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, as he heads to North and South Carolina to survey damage from Hurricane Helene. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, as he heads to North and South Carolina to survey damage from Hurricane Helene. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP)

President Joe Biden said he would not support strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to retaliate against Tehran for the ballistic attacks that were largely repelled on Tuesday.

Asked on Wednesday whether he would endorse Israel going after Iranian facilities as he boarded Air Force One, Biden told reporters: “The answer is no.”

He also reiterated what he described as “full solidarity and support to Israel and its people” on the part of the United States.

Joe Biden said he would not support retalitory strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel, following Tuesday's missile attacks.
Joe Biden said he would not support retalitory strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel, following Tuesday’s missile attacks. (REUTERS)

The president’s comments come just after he and other Group of Seven leaders concluded a phone call during which they discussed coordinating new sanctions against Iran in the wake of the failed ballistic missile attack, during which US and Israeli forces intercepted nearly 200 warheads.

During a briefing on hurricane relief on Tuesday, Biden said the successful repulsion of the Iranian attack had been a “testament to Israeli military capability and the US military” and “a testament to intensive planning between the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against the brazen attack we expected.”

A joint effort from US and Israeli forces intercepted nearly 200 Iranian warheads.
A joint effort from US and Israeli forces intercepted nearly 200 Iranian warheads. (Sky News)

Asked about Israel’s potential response to the attack, Biden said the matter was “in active discussion” between US and Israel officials and added that it “remains to be seen” what the consequences for Tehran will be.

He also said he would be talking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at some point, with the message he would deliver to the longtime Israeli leader depending “on what we finally conclude is needed.”

