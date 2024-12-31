Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President Joe Biden’s suggestion that President-elect Donald Trump could learn “decency” from former president Jimmy Carter led to outrage and a meltdown on Fox News’ Outnumbered on Monday.

“It’s a shame and it’s embarrassing for Joe Biden,” Tammy Bruce, a Fox News contributor, said during the segment.

“Joe Biden will be known for just being a failed president and an indecent man,” Fox News political analyst Lisa Boothe added.

“I think he’s just going to continue to go out looking like a bitter old man,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, another Fox News contributor, said.

open image in gallery Fox News co-hosts lambasted President Joe Biden for suggesting Donald Trump should learn ‘decency’ from former president Jimmy Carter ( Fox News / Outnumbered )

For nearly seven minutes, the Outnumbered co-hosts unleashed angry comments about the president for doling out advice to the incoming president.

Biden’s comment about Trump learning “decency” from Carter was in response to a question from a reporter who asked what the president-elect should learn from Carter, who died on Sunday at 100.

“Decency. Decency. Decency,” Biden began. “Everybody deserves a shot, everybody. Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keeping (sic) walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or talk? I can’t.”

Carter, though often criticized for his one-term presidency, is remembered for his humanitarian work and dedication to helping those in need. He was a longtime volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, helped eradicate guinea worm disease, traveled worldwide to try to broker peace in war-torn countries and more.

In response to his death, Trump sent condolences to the Carter family and acknowledged Carter’s efforts to “make America a better place” – however, he also stated that he “strongly disagreed with [Carter] philosophically and politically.”

Trump has often mocked Carter during his rallies and insinuated he was unintelligent and a bad president.

But the Outnumbered co-hosts said Biden was out of line with his jab at Trump.

“I’ve said before on this program and other places and we’ve known for 50 years Joe Biden has been a jerk. So perhaps he should take some of his own advice with what’s happened to this country,” Bruce said.

Bruce insinuated Biden’s remark was made out of bitterness for the 2024 election results.

“American people have made their decision, we are all Americans, we’re moving forward, we will disagree politically and philosophically,” she added.

Saphier agreed, saying Biden’s remark was “really upsetting to watch.” She suggested people should only say positive things about those who have died or not say anything at all.

Before suggesting Trump learn “decency” from Carter, Biden gave several public statements celebrating Carter’s life and reflecting on his impact. Biden is expected to deliver Carter’s eulogy at his funeral in January.

It is unclear if Trump will attend Carter’s funeral.