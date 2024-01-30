Biden has decided on US response to deadly drone attack in Jordan

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Tuesday told reporters he has decided on a US response to the deadly drone attack on a US base in Jordan which killed three American soldiers on Sunday.

Asked whether he’d settled on how to respond to the attack as he departed the White House for a fundraising trip to Florida, Mr Biden replied: “Yes”.

The president also told reporters that he holds Iran responsible for the attack because that country’s government is “supplying the weapons to the people who did it,” though he declined to say whether a direct link between Tehran and the attacks has been established by US intelligence.

In the days since the drone attack, some Republicans have been calling for the US to respond by attacking targets within Iran’s borders, while Biden administration officials have been contemplating several different response scenarios, including strikes on Iranian proxies and a strike on an Iranian naval ship in the Persian Gulf.

But Mr Biden said he did not want to see the situation escalate into a broader regional conflict.

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for,” he said.

Over the weekend, Mr Biden had promised a US response to the deadly incident, which is widely believed to be part of a campaign orchestrated by Tehran to escalate tensions and inflict damage on the US and its allies in the Middle East region.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that “there’s a responsibility that appropriately needs to be laid at the feet of leaders in Tehran” for the attacks and noted that the Iranian government “clearly” continues to support militant groups that have been attacking US positions, ships, and international commercial shipping in the Red Sea.