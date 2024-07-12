Jump to content

Should Joe Biden step down after Harris ‘Trump’ and Zelensky ‘Putin’ gaffes? Join The Independent Debate

The current US president remains defiant about his candidacy – but do you think he’s best placed to run for a second term in November?

Friday 12 July 2024 09:24
Comments
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris raise their hands as they stand on a White House balcony with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff during an Independence Day celebration
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris raise their hands as they stand on a White House balcony with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff during an Independence Day celebration (REUTERS)

President Joe Biden is under growing pressure from Democratic officials to end his re-election campaign – and we want to know if you think this is the right move.

At a high-stakes press conference on Thursday, Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump”. Moments earlier, he introduced Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “president Putin”.

The slips came as Biden, 81, faces intense scrutiny over his fitness for office and viability against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Arriving on stage, Biden aimed to reassure both party officials and voters of his capability to campaign effectively over the next four months. But, addressing a series of questions, Biden asserted: “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump if she’s not qualified to be president,” before correcting his error.

When asked if he would consider stepping down if polling showed Harris had a better chance against Trump, Biden whispered, “No one’s saying that.”

Biden remained defiant about his candidacy, citing his track record and international accomplishments, especially highlighted during the recent NATO summit.

“I’m the most qualified person to beat Trump. I beat him once, I’ll beat him again,” he stated.

But we want to know what you think. Is Biden best placed to run in November? Should Harris take his place?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

You can also have your say in the poll below:

