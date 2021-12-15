President Joe Biden on Wednesday told residents of Mayfield, Kentucky that the federal government would not abandon them and would provide the necessary resources to rebuild the town after a tornado devastated it and killed 74 people across the commonwealth.

Mr Biden promised that the federal government would cover 100 per cent of costs for the first month of emergency work — clearing debris, overtime for first responders, and shelter for those who were displaced by the massive storm.

President Joe Biden speaks with Raylie Hall, 12, as he surveys storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Dawson Springs, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)

“Folks, the fact is I am going to make sure the federal government steps up and make sure we do every single thing … we are going to get every single thing you need. And I am going to make sure the federal government does what’s needed,” he said.

Mr Biden vowed that he would do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help the town recover from the tornado that he said had “devoured everything in their path”.

Noting that the devastating storm may have caused damage to people’s mental health through the trauma of seeing their town destroyed and possibly losing loved ones before their eyes, the president also said he would ensure that the people affected by the storm got any mental health care they might need.

He vowed to return to the town once it had been rebuilt — a process which he said would leave it “better than before”.

“I promise you, you’re going to heal, we’re going to recover, we’re going to rebuild, you’re going to be stronger than you were before, we’re going to build back better than it was,” Mr Biden said. “To all the families here, keep the faith. We are going to get this done … no one is walking away, we’re in this for the long haul.”

Roughly 28,000 homes and businesses across Kentucky lost power from the effects of the freak storm, along with 1,000 homes that were completely destroyed when the tornado passed through the state last Friday.

The storm also took the lives of at least six children, with some as young as five years old.

More than 100 people are still missing more than five days after storm passed.