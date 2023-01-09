Jump to content

Biden and Lula speak after January 6-style insurrection rocks Brazil

Attack was widely condemned by Democrats in US while GOP largely remained silent

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 09 January 2023 22:07
<p>Protesters attempt to occupy Brazil’s congress </p>

Protesters attempt to occupy Brazil’s congress

(AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden spoke with Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday, a day after right-wing supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidsential palace, Supreme Court, and legislative body of Brazil.

It was a chaotic scene that lasted for several hours and ended in hundreds of arrests; all the while, the similarities to the US’s own January 6 attack on Congress were inescapable down to the attendance of a man dressed like the QAnon Shaman.

The White House confirmed the call Monday afternoon and promised more details later in the evening.

The conversation between the two leaders comes as it is speculated that Brazil’s government may push for the extradition of Mr Bolsonaro, who fled to Florida as his rule ended to avoid legal challenges.

More follows...

