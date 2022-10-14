Biden calls for action to end gun violence after shooting in North Carolina: ‘Enough’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden offered words of condolences after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina killed five people and called for legislative action to end gun violence.

A shooter opened fire on Thursday evening and killed five people, including an off-duty police officer. Another officer from a Raleigh K-9 office was shot and was being treated. Police caught the suspect after four hours in a home and arrested him.

“Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another mass shooting in America,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer.”

Mr Biden said he offered assistance to Governor Roy Cooper to assist local authorities.

“Enough,” he said. “We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings. Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever. This year, and even in just the five months since Buffalo and Uvalde, there are too many mass shootings across America, including ones that don’t even make the national news.”

Congress passed the first piece of gun legislation in 28 years earlier but Mr Biden has pledged to go further if Democrats hold the House and gain two additional Senate seats.