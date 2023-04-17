Kevin McCarthy hits Biden for not negotiating with GOP on debt limit

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House may be on track for a political victory over the debt limit as the GOP Speaker of the House looks at least somewhat unwilling to threaten America’s credit by blocking an increase to the debt limit.

But that didn’t stop Kevin McCarthy from hammering President Joe Biden on the issue of not negotiating with Republicans over spending decreases at all, as the White House has maintained that the president wants to see the GOP’s budget proposal in full before any such talks begin.

Mr McCarthy spoke Monday morning at the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange, before sitting down for a Q&A with the NYSE’s president.

“I want to talk to you about the debate that is not happening in Washington, but should be happening over our national debt,” he told his audience.

“Inflation is made in Washington. Yet rather than working with Republicans to find a reasonable agreement to tame inflation, provide certainty to the economy, President Biden is demanding Congress make room for new debt without a single, sensible change to how government spends your hard-earned money,” he continued. “Not one. Not one change.”

“My question to you today, is: Does that sound responsible?” Mr McCarthy questioned.

